GHC working on affordable housing, home loans

The Guam Housing Corporation held a regular meeting for the first time since October, and now with a new president at the helm. GHC President and Former Senator Chris Duenas was appointed earlier this month following the passing of former President Martin Benavente. Duenas says GHC will move forward with addressing homelessness, affordable housing and loans for first–time homeowners.

"As we go forward, we'll also engage with Chamorro Land Trust customers, engage with Land Management and CLTC to make sure when those subdivision and properties are made available, we're actually the first stop for a lot people, because it's not conventional financing." Duenas continues, "So those are some of the areas where the new affordable homes we'll put up that we would like to showcase because they would probably be a perfect fit for the customers who would get their Chamorro Land Trust Property."

Duenas adds GHC is working on improving its inventory of rentals and new buildings.