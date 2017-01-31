No settlement agreement reached with H2B lawsuit

Nearly two weeks after a hearing in the U.S. District Court, it appears the parties involved in a federal lawsuit over the H2B visa denials are unable to reach a settlement agreement. The Guam Contractors Association and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates filed a joint status report earlier this week informing the court.

The report states that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration has reviewed and considered the plaintiffs proposals, however the agency is unable to agree to the terms of the proposal, nor does it agree to make a counter offer at this time. GCA and about one dozen local companies took the feds to court over the denial of the foreign work visa. They claim that with the nearly 100 percent denial rate over the past year, Guam could experience "critical mass" in terms of the real need for workers on military related projects.