Bar owner takes stand in Mark Torre, Jr. trial

In Day Two of the Mark Torre Jr. murder trial several witnesses took the stand, including Abandon Ship owner Tony Cruz. Cruz remembers seeing both accused murderer Torre along with fellow officer Elbert Piolo that tragic night. According to Cruz, the two were at his bar for about an hour, and while they first appeared to be having a good time, things took a turn for the worst later in the night when an intoxicated Torre attempted to walk out of the establishment, drink in hand.

When Cruz stopped Torre from leaving the bar, Torre seemed upset and gave him a look that Cruz described as an "atan baba". Cruz asked Torre's friend, Piolo, to take care of him, and the two went back into the bar area without incident. However Cruz also recalled his staff mentioning another issue with Torre later in the night.

Another witness to take the stand this morning was KUAM reporter Krystal Paco. Paco was hosting the Sunday Showcase event that evening and remembers seeing both Piolo and Torre at the bar. She described Piolo's demeanor as "calm and friendly" and Torre as "animated". But while Paco was taking pictures of the two in the beginning, later in the night she recalls Torre making a comment about her appearance that she described as "rude".

She also described him "arrogant". She saw the two stumbling out of the bar together holding each other up, which is one of the last time the two were seen before Piolo was shot.

Several bouncers at Abandon Ship are expected to take the stand later today.