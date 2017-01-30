Help KUAM send love to two cancer warriors this Valentine's Day

It's that time of year to celebrate love, and this year the KUAM CareForce is reaching out to two extraspecial island princesses to show them we care. Let's make this Valentine's Day bright for Samantha Surban and Teiya Van Meter, two little girls bravely battling cancer in California, far away from their paradise home.

We'll be sending each girl a very special care package to let them know they're in our thoughts and prayers, and we'd like to show them how much our community loves them!

Please join us by dropping-off a get well Valentine's Day card at the KUAM Studios in Harmon up until Thursday, February 9, when we'll ship our collective goodwill across the Pacific.

Join us in giving messages of strength, hope and love to both Sam and Teiya this Valentine's Day.

And on behalf of these two amazing girls and their families, THANK YOU.