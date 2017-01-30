2016-2017 KUAM CareForce Honors recognizes outstanding islanders

The annual KUAM Careforce Honors is an annual awards and recognition program that aims to recognize those exceptional people whose passion, dedication, service, and relentless efforts have made our island a better place. Nominations for KUAM Careforce Honors Awards are gathered from members of our community via the kuam.com website.

A selection panel, comprised of individuals from various local companies, community leaders, and past honorees helped determine the annual honorees from qualified nominations received.

THE DEADLINE TO RECEIVE NOMINATIONS IS MARCH 1ST.

The honorees are recognized in an awards ceremony later this year.

- NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR THE 2016-2017 KUAM CAREFORCE HONORS