AHAWS Siren Scheduled Test at Port Authority of Guam

The Port Authority of Guam (PAG), in coordination with the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) will conduct a test of the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) siren located at PAG on Tuesday, January 31st between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Residents and motorists surrounding Cabras Highway and Piti can expect to hear voiced pre-script messaging, wailing sirens and warning sounds as part of the test.
The siren at PAG is one of 15 located around the island. The test is one form of increasing capability of the AHAWS and will be conducted for the PAG to maintain federal compliance.
“By giving Port Authority of Guam’s use of our siren for port related hazards, threats, and emergencies, we are highlighting the importance of cooperation between Government of Guam agencies and the fact that everyone plays a part when it comes to emergency management,” stated Charles Esteves, Administrator.
GHS/OCD is working towards finalizing the standard operating procedures for the AHAWS. More tests of the different AHAWS sites are expected in the future.
For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna Gaminde at (671) 478-0208 or via email at jenna.gaminde@ghs.guam.gov.
