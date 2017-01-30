Off-island law firms representing the Archdiocese of Agana visited the island last week

The off-island law firms who represent the Archdiocese of Agana visited the island last week. In a statement from the Archdiocese, they confirm members from law firms Swanson & McNamara, as well as Weintraub Tobin, visited to perform consultative work for the cases on sexual abuse. "We are grateful for their work."

According to District Court filings, attorneys Mary McNamara, Britt Evangelist, and Paul Gaspari have filed and were approved to represent the Archdiocese alongside local attorney John Terlaje. Last week, six of the fifteen victims moved their cases from the local court to the federal court because each of the judges in the Superior Court of Guam disqualified themselves. Among their reasons for recusal included close relations to the accused, including Archbishop Anthony Apuron, ties to the church as parishioners, and relations with named victims. To date, the suit seeks damages of up to $30 million against the local church and the Vatican. The remaining victims are expected to move their cases from the local to the federal court this week.