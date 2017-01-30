Local Homeland Security officials are monitoring the impact of President Trump's controversial Executive Order that imposes a temporary ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Homeland Security Director Brant McReadie says he is reaching out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for updates.

"I have contacted CBP. I'm waiting back for word from them as we speak. To my knowledge, we haven't had any detainees on Guam as of this interview," McReadie stated. "I have discussed it with the Governor, and he is 100 percent committed to making sure our island is safe and we do everything we can to make sure our borders are protected as well."

Critics of Trump's order have staged protests at airports across the country, claiming the law unfairly singles out Muslims, and violates the constitution.