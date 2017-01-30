GEB discusses Fiscal Year 2018 school budget

More than $323 million...That's how much the Guam Department of Education is asking for in its Fiscal Year 2018 school budget.

During a special board meeting today, Guam Education Board members briefly discussed the numbers. The budget additionally includes more than $12.4 million for the Guahan Academy and I–learn academy charter schools. The board unanimously approved the resolution that now moves the education department's budget request over to the Guam Legislature.

Guam Department of Education is scheduled to discuss its budget with lawmakers in June.