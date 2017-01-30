AG's Office staffer possibly smuggled drugs behind bars

KUAM News has learned an employee with the Guam Attorney General's Office could be facing serious charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Department of Corrections.

Kate Baltazar, DepCor's deputy director, said, "One of the officers noticed the visitor reach into his waist band area and pass it underneath the table and it was packaged in your typical small plastic bag." She confirmed a man attempted to sneak the drug ice into the prison around 9am Monday. "Which was a 59-year-old male individual who was dropping-off some personal items, which were allowed," she explained.

Personal items allowed...minus the three grams of crystal meth.

Though the agency declined to release his name, KUAM has learned that visitor stopped is Joaquin Reyes. And according to GovGuam staffing patterns, Reyes works with the Attorney General Office's Child Support Enforcement Division. When asked if he was in police custody, Baltazar said, "If he isn't at this moment, he will be very soon."

In fact, smuggling contraband into the prison isn't a new issue for DepCor officials. Department officials say the biggest problem is people throwing contraband over the fence and into the facility, and that's something they say they are working to stop.

"We're going to crack down on it even more, so there's more to come this year," said Baltazar.

In the meantime, Baltazar says this isn't the first run-in they've had with this particular visitor, but they praise their officers for catching him this time. "If you blink, you would have probably missed it. But thank goodness we have some great corrections officers and one of them was on duty today who was able to intercept that," she said.

Reyes is facing drug possession charges, among others.