Public Health will continue to honor GRMC agreement

Whether it's based on wrong advice from the feds, Public Health has decided not to terminate its provider agreement with GRMC when it comes to coverage for Medicaid and MIP services. Here's a look at what's next in addressing the remaining high reimbursements rates.

"Healthcare economics is just...it's not easy," according to Public Health Director James Gillan. He said the discipline isn't simple, but rather more complicated. It was late last year when Public Health raised concerned over the high reimbursement rates when it came to Medicaid and MIP at the Guam Regional Medical City. Reimbursement rates at GRMC showed a per diem at over $5,000 - four times more than GMH. This concern led Public Health to only cover emergency services at GRMC and then an eventual notice for termination of its service provider agreement.

Gillan continued, "Knowing what resources we had available to pay, we were really concerned."

Gillan says the proposed policy change was through the advice of representatives from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. However following a meeting with GRMC on Friday, Public Health announced its decision to rescind their earlier termination. "And then Friday noted and showed us in our own state plan, a section that says clients are able to access any provider," he explained. "So that meant clients could go to GRMC and we could not issue that policy. We asked the federal representatives again to clarify and they still weren't sure the policy we stated was correct."

GRMC in a statement says "Public Health recognized that their initial interpretation of their obligations under the provider agreement and the Guam State Plan was flawed." So were the feds wrong in their advice?

"I don't think they gave us bad advice," Gillan theorized. "They gave advice that if they had researched it a bit more, they might have said don't do that. We're still asking if that advice still stands, where in the regulation can we find that option, but we pretty much agree with GRMC."

GRMC stated they want to work with Public Health and GovGuam to ensure that quality health care, especially for those most in need, remains accessible. Gillan agrees adding the nearly 30-year-old state plan, which lays out how payments works, needs to be amended and will hopefully involve negotiating a lower rate. In the meantime, now that Public Health has lifted all restrictions on GRMC coverage, Gillan notes the expected reimbursements due for Calendar Year 2016 still need to be addressed.

In total, the expected reimbursements for GRMC are over $25 million.