Students' abusing drugs and alcohol is a top concern for Guam DOE

Last school year, 502 substance abuse incidents were reported, and 279 cases so far this year. That's why the department is implementing its substance abuse intervention program.

The program is the department's proactive approach, using a team of school counselors, to get students on the straight and narrow so they can instead focus on their education. An effort, officials say, has been in the works even prior to this month's incident at FBLG middle school.

"It's really alarming, and I was definitely concerned about the others kids, and what parent wouldn't be concerned," says Nadine Cepeda, District Psychologist, GDOE Student Support Services Division. "However, being in the treating profession for over 15 years, I believe in healing. I think they just need some support, some guidance and they need the tools."

Terry Naputi, Coordinator, Substance Abuse Intervention Program, says, "Some school administrators did ask 'what if a student comes in, hears about the program, and there is some interest, maybe they didn't commit an offense, but there is an interest.' We said to go ahead and place them on the list, and we will work to ensure that they are part of this initiative."

The program is funded through the department's general fund.