Opening arguments: defense claims Bert Piolo's death was suicide

Opening statements began in the murder trial involving two police officers - accused murderer Mark Torre, Jr. and fellow officer Elbert Piolo. And while the prosecution says it's a case of reckless killing, defense is claiming Piolo's death was a suicide.

Tears filled the pews of Judge Michael Bordallo's court room as Mika Piolo shared the story of her final interactions with her husband on July 12, 2015. Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco said, "Less than ten hours later, between 2am and 3am, Bert would die a painful death, the defendant who committed reckless murder on July 13, 2015 by recklessly causing the death of Elbert Piolo under circumstances manifesting some kind of extreme indifference to human life."

It wasn't until hours later, after multiple unreturned texts and phone calls that Mika would learn the truth from officers knocking at her door. She reached out to her in-laws right away. "Then they called and I told them, 'I'm on the way to the hospital because Elbert's gone'," she said, wiping away tears.

The officers told Mrs. Piolo her husband was gone. But while the prosecution alleges Piolo died at the hands of a drunk and belligerent Torre, who shot Piolo in the chest, defense attorney Jay Arriola paints a very different picture, saying Piolo shot himself because of problems with an extramarital affair of three years.

Arriola alludes to phone records showing Piolo was allegedly arguing with another woman named Abigail that same day. Arriola said, "Abigail is badgering him repeatedly all day long about the status of their relationship - where is it going, do you really want this? Bert's wife found out about a week earlier and told him to stop texting her. Clearly, Bert was caught between his emotions."

Piolo's wife testified she was unaware of any affair, although she does recall a text between Piolo and a woman the week before. Testimony from several other witnesses who took the stand show that Torre and Piolo were drinking together at different bars in Tumon that night with officers and other female patrons. Piolo drove Torre home to his residence in Yigo at around 1:40am, and just over 30 minutes later Piolo would phone 911 from that same residence, saying, "I'm dying, I'm dying, he shot me, he shot me."

Arriola said body camera footage from later that morning will also show Torre saying, "I tried to stop him, but he let it loose."

Torre is expected to take the stand later in the trial, although defense claims he suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout and does not have a full narrative memory of events that took place that night.