Speaker waiting to review wage study

After months of delay, the Guam Department of Labor will now spend the next two weeks reviewing the minimum wage impact study submitted by Market Research and Development last Friday. Speaker BJ Cruz says depending on what impact is outlined in the study, he still plans to move forward with the wage increase.

"It really is unfair that the lowest paid in our community were not able to take advantage of an increase the entire year of 2016 and we're now in 2017," Cruz said. "I think we owe it to them that we should address the minimum wage as soon as possible."

Guam DOL anticipates a formal response and transmittal to the Governor and to the Speaker by February 10th. In the meantime, Cruz says he will support any wage increase, but has questions over the criteria outlined in the Governor's proposal to raise the minimum wage to $9.20. Bill 12 would be dependent on the study, and have DOL certify whether impacts would be made to employers and employees.