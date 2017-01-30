Bills referred to Committees

Weeks after their introduction, less than a dozen bills introduced this new term have finally been referred to their respective committees. Most notably, Senator Frank Aguon Jr's Bill 4 to repeal raises for the Governor, Lt. Governor and Senators was referred to the Committee on Appropriations whereas Senator Michael San Nicolas's Bill 11 to repeal Public Law 32–208 for raises for elected and appointed officials was referred to his own committee on General Government operations.

As for Bill 3, related to the administration choosing the most economical health insurance plan for GovGuam, that was referred to both the Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Health. Senator Dennis Rodriguez chairs the health committee and says he is concerned because a dual referral is not allowed or authorized in the standing rules for the 34th Guam Legislature. He has since wrote to the Committee on Rules Chairman, noting that this internal matter is of great importance for all future bills that they be referred appropriately.