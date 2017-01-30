Museum exhibit hall delayed to May

Speaking of delays, the opening of the main exhibit hall for the Guam Museum will be delayed a few months. GEDA's Real Property Division Manager Larry Toves says the delay in the construction of the actual facility caused further delays with the exhibit fabricator to install and construct the main exhibit hall. He says while the project is still within the $27 million price tag, he expects with any delay there may be additional costs.

"We are waiting on our contractor to finish the interior of the exhibit hall and we look to complete that in the next couple of months. At that point, we'll have a better gauge if there's any change orders or additional costs, but there's potential for other delays in this process," Toves stated.

The Group Delphi based out of California was subcontracted to help with the main exhibit hall. Galaide Group President Clifford Guzman says the delay brings on more challenges, adding it's tough to market the Museum without the main exhibit hall. Completion is now set for May this year.