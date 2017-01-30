GEC discussing budget increase for 2018 Primary Election

The Guam Election Commission is meeting tonight and is already looking ahead to the 2018 Gubernatorial Election. Executive Director Maria Pangelinan says commissioners will discuss its $1.8 million budget request for Fiscal Year 2018. She says the budget is a slight increase to what was received in the current fiscal year as more funding will be needed to address overtime requirements for the primary election. The additional funding will also help with the purchase of ballot stock and printing along with litigation and any initiative that may be introduced.