Make-A-Wish gives 10-year-old an extraspecial treat

Almost all of last year she spent in the hospital, but now a 10-year-old girl is back home, reunited with her family and over the weekend the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.

Meagan Ernis was diagnosed with a rare illness called Fanconi Anemia. It's characterized by multiple physical abnormalities, bone marrow failure and a higher than normal risk of cancer. According to her mom Connie, Meagan spent almost all of last year at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. "She always ask the doctor when I'm going home? He says, 'Wait, baby, until you're 100%, you can go home."

And that time finally came just before Christmas, and like most families celebrated island style. Little Meagan said, "We were barbequing and we ate red rice and chicken!" she said happily.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation heard of Meagan's story from a referral by the Guam Regional Medical City. Program Services Manager Kaleena Aguon told KUAM News, "When we had first met with her she knew immediately what she had wanted which was the iPhone 7 - she was insistent that this is what she wanted and we said, 'Okay, this is what you're going to get."

Meagan insisted she wanted the Apple device "so I can download games and Tube."

And on Saturday she got her wish. IT&E not only will be providing free service, but to go along with her iPhone she got a gift bag full of accessories such as speakers and a monopod to name a few - accessories that are perfect, let's say, for silly selfies.

But not only did she get her iPhone. Meagan also got a chance to go to Chuck-E-Cheese with her family -- somewhere she'd never been before.

This extraspecial young girl said gratefully after her unforgettable day to all those who made it possible, "Thank you."

Kudos also go out to Paradise Limo for providing limousine service to Meagan and her family on her wish day.