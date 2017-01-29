Defense alleges Piolo shot himself, Torre tried to stop him

Opening statements began today in the murder trial of former police officer Mark Torre, Jr., who is accused of shooting and killing fellow police officer Elbert Piolo in July of 2015. During opening statements prosecutor Phil Tydingco said the case is about drunk driving, drunk shooting, and the drunk and reckless killing of Piolo by Torre.

Both officers were seen out drinking together the night of July 12th, 2015 and were visibly intoxicated. At around 1:41am, Piolo drove Torre home to his residence in Yigo. Just 30 minutes later, a dying Piolo phoned 911, saying "I'm dying, I'm dying, he shot me, he shot me". However body camera footage shows Torre later saying "I told him to stop but he just let it loose."

Blood, a gun, and bullet casings were found in Piolo's red Toyota Tacoma truck parked outside Torre's home. While the prosecution alleges that a belligerent Torre shot Piolo, defense attorney Jay Arriola presented a very different story. Arriola claims evidence will show that a troubled Piolo was having problems with his marriage and was having problems with an extramarital affair with a coworker, leading him to depression and to eventually commit suicide.

He said despite rumors that the two were arguing over a girlfriend or over an affair, the rumors are untrue and Torre had no motive to harm Piolo.

Body camera footage, surveillance footage, phone records and expert witnesses are expected to be presented over the next few weeks. The only witness to take the stand so far is Piolo's wife Mika, who recounted her experience the night Piolo died.

Prosecution will make its case over the next three weeks.