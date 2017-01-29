Superseding indictment against Antonio Arriola

A superseding indictment has been handed down against 65-year-old Antonio Reyes Arriola. Arriola was initially arrested back in November for hitting Paul Nakamura in the head with a glass beer mug at the Slurp and Burp bar in Harmon. The victim fell into a coma and passed away on January 10. The cause of death was a skull fracture and brain contusion.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide. As a result, charges were upgraded to manslaughter as a first degree felony and aggravated assault as a second degree felony, both with special allegations for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Arriola will be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.