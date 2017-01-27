RUTEX military training ongoing

Expect to see increased military activity over the weekend as the United States Marine Corps 31st Expeditionary Unit is conducting a realistic urban training exercise until early February. Roughly 80 marines will be participating in the exercise, and the public can expect to see men in uniform, helicopters and hear loud noises. The most visible operations will take place at the Tanguisson power plant on January 30th and at the Governor's Complex at Adelup on February 2nd. Bystanders are allowed to take pictures and videos, however the immediate exercise area will be sectioned off by officers from the Guam Police Department.