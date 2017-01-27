Public Health comments on Medicaid

It was late last year when Public Health raised concerns over the high reimbursements rate when it comes to Medicaid and MIP at the Guam Regional Medical City. The concern eventually led to a notice of termination for its Medicaid and MIP provider contract.

However today, Public Health issued a release that effective immediately, all Guam Medicaid and MIP beneficiaries with program covered benefits for inpatient and outpatient services rendered at GRMC will be reimbursed. In response, GRMC Chief Executive Officer Margaret Bengzon says she is pleased with the decision to rescind the earlier termination of the agreement and the restrictions on coverage. She says "Public Health has recognized that their initial interpretation of their obligations under the provider agreement and the Guam State Plan was flawed." She adds, "This is a complex issue, and resolution rests in substantial health care reform," which GRMC will partner with Public Health and the Government of Guam to do so.