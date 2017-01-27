Minimum wage study submitted to Department of Labor

After months of delay, the over 200-page economic impact study on the last minimum wage increase has been submitted to the Guam Department of Labor by Market Research & Development. The study was actually due in March but was pushed back due to funding concerns and then was delayed again last month after MR&D had trouble getting complete business information over the holidays.

DOL will now review the study and solicit input from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans and Guam's Chief Economist before submitting it to the Guam Legislature. The study comes exactly one week after Governor Eddie Calvo vetoed Bill 312 and introduced his own bill to raise the minimum wage to $9.20.

This however is dependent on the wage study and whether such an increase can be accomplished responsibly.

Specifically DOL must certify after reading the report that most employers would not reduce their workforce, benefits or hours for their employees nor will they sacrifice wage increases to non-minimum wage and non-managerial employees.