Senators undergo ethics training

It's required through public law, and today Senators in the Guam Legislature went through Ethics in Government training. The course was facilitated by University of Guam professors Ron Aguon and Bob Cruz. New and returning senators participated in training that covered ethical scenarios along with ethic laws, lobbying, procurement, fiduciary responsibility and freedom of information. Elected officials are mandated to take the course within 90 days of taking office, and requires that refresher courses be taken at least once every four years.