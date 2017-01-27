$2.3M more in tax refunds distributed before weekend

More tax refunds were sent in the mail today. The Governor's Office confirms about $2.3 million in tax refunds were paid out for error-free returns filed up to December 31, 2016. This latest payout totals up to 788 checks.

Adelup confirms there are still error-returns that need to be cleared before being paid out.

As for the new tax year, DOA says they expect to make the payments as early as late February and early March dependent on cash flow.

Rev & Tax reports that over 3,000-thousand people have already filed their tax returns.