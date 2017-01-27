$2.3M more in tax refunds distributed before weekend - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$2.3M more in tax refunds distributed before weekend

More tax refunds were sent in the mail today. The Governor's Office confirms about $2.3 million in tax refunds were paid out for error-free returns filed up to December 31, 2016. This latest payout totals up to 788 checks.

Adelup confirms there are still error-returns that need to be cleared before being paid out.

As for the new tax year, DOA says they expect to make the payments as early as late February and early March dependent on cash flow.

Rev & Tax reports that over 3,000-thousand people have already filed their tax returns.

  Commission on Decolonization urges UN to visit Guam

    The Commission on Decolonization is inviting the United Nations to send a visiting mission to Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed the letter inviting the group here.  He said the commission took it upon itself to extend the invitation since the US has yet to facilitate a UN visit. 

  School leadership training offers to faculty, administrators

    The training will focus on each school's improvement plan and providing support at the school level.

  Truck crashes near 7-Day Supermarket

    Guam police and Guam fire responded a rollover crash involving a red Toyota pickup truck.

