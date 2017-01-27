Hundreds of volunteers to assess Guam's homeless population

Every year, the Guam Homeless Coalition holds its Point-In-Time Count to get a better understanding of the population who either live without a roof over their heads or live in substandard housing.

The numbers count, noted Steve Pangelinan, adding, "We're going around counting the street homeless as well as the folks living in inadequate housing." Pangelinan and Greg Calvo are just some of the 300 volunteers who participated in the count on Friday. Pangelinan and his group were assigned to Mataguac, Yigo, while Calvo explored lower and central Tamuning.

"It's present on Guam. It's still here," Calvo noted. "Because they're in the shadows, or in the fringes, we don't hear about it until we actually do the count. So the count's very critical."

Calvo counted four homeless in his area, and he's happy to report that it appears more homeless may be finding shelter. "We're finding in the beach areas that a number of what used to be regular homeless sites in the past, it looks like they're not being frequented, which means that at least they're coming out of the natural elements - when it rains, they get exposed," he explained.

Oftentimes, those shelters aren't intended for human habitation - that's what Pangelinan observed up north where he counted at least five substandard homes. Now his third year participating in the homeless count, he's realized it can happen to anyone. "Some of them, it's a choice. Some of them, it's just a series of bad events that they wind up homeless. It could be loss of job, injury, incident in the family - anyone in an ordinary life could wind up homeless, if the situation winds up that way. You never know," he said.

The data collection is necessary not only to learn more about the characteristics of those who are homeless, but to provide data to US Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to apply for grant funding, which supports homeless shelters, programs like the Lighthouse Recovery Center, and other programs for teens and children. The residents who participated in the survey received bags full of hygiene products as well as non-perishable foods.

Participants were also directed to services for medical insurance, housing, and food stamps. "We just met somebody today, he says he applied for everything, he's not employed but was turned down, so we want to get that guy reassessed, maybe to see what happened. Maybe he's eligible now," said Pangelinan hopefully.

The homeless count started on 3am Friday and is anticipated to run through midnight tonight. For more information on the Guam Homeless Coalition, you can call Amor Say at 475-1406.