Groundbreaking set for long-awaited Fishermen's Co-Op facility

Its run through rough waters over the years, but the dream to renovate and expand the Guam Fishermen's Co-Op is now afloat and closer to becoming a reality. The long-awaited groundbreaking is finally set for this weekend.

It's an over 4,000- year-old tradition Manny Duenas doesn't want to risk losing. "You got to remember that fishing is a tradition we should perpetuate," he said.

And according to the Guam Fishermen's Co-Op President, one way to keep that tradition alive is through efforts to expand and renovate the fisherman's co-op facility in our island capitol. "It's a dream since 1998, I believe," he recalled, "and we call it the Vision 2000, but it's actually Vision 2017. So we're really excited and we're looking forward to the ground breaking and actual construction."

The project has been years in the making. In fact, back in 2014 the Fisherman's Co-Op and GEDA signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction, repair and improvements of the new facility. Duenas added, "That includes the 220-foot sea wall, which will be a docking area for the larger vessels; not only fishing vessels, but charter vessels and dolphin watch vessels, everyone is looking forward to that part of the facility. And then about 6,000-7,000 square feet of our operational facility."

As for the delay, like most projects, Duenas says it was funding. "The problem we've had over the years, is the price of the construction itself, everything was pretty high for us, and the funds we had available was not enough. But right now we're working with the contractor to reduce our costs and try to get within budget," he said.

About a decade ago, the project was estimated over $3 million, but has since doubled to $6 million. Duenas says because the project is near the ocean, regulatory and permit requirements increased the costs. Funding for the project is through GEDA's HOT bonds and private financing. He adds while the co-op gets anywhere from 300 to 400 visitors a day, this project is more than just a tourist attraction but rather a much-needed home for fishermen and people who want to educate themselves about the industry.

"It's central for all fishermen to become a member and share their catch," he said. "But the most important part is the education and outreach to the community - too many times we go to the community centers to have meeting sand presentations. The federal government has research vessels out here all the time and their scientist want to share information they have, the University of Guam also, we like to develop a collaboration with the different agencies."

The groundbreaking is set for Saturday at 5pm.