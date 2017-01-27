GWA addresses water rates, leakage before senators

The Guam Waterworks Authority went before the Guam Legislature Thursday evening to address issues over water and wastewater rates in light of a recent Office of Public Accountability audit on water leakage. The OPA report notes that as water rates rise, more than 58-percent of water pumped out of the ground is not accounted for in customer meters. GWA contends the leakage is slightly lower, however it is well above the acceptable industry standard of 10-percent. Acting General Manager Thomas Cruz says while the audit accounts for 8.7 billion gallons of water lost in 2016, a previous assessment years ago showed a far lower number.

"The results of that, we'll say that fieldwork, and if I recall correctly, there was roughly five million gallons of loss related to leakage in the pipes and that was in 2011 or 2012," Cruz stated.

Meanwhile as far as an increase in rates, GWA notes as part of its five-year rate plan, GWA proposes an increase of four-percent for 2017, however that still needs to go through the approval process with the PUC and CCU.



The Committee on Utilities will hold a second information briefing on February 6 at 530PM at the Guam Legislature.