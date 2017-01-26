GPA says rate hike due to global fuel prices

The average residential power bill will go up by $18.44 cents a month starting in February. GPA blames rising global fuel prices for the new rate hike.

The Public Utilities Commission approved GPA's request for a $0.10 per kilowatt fuel surcharge known as a LEAC. If it's any consolation, GPA says the LEAC is still only half of what it was during its 2013 peak of $0.20, and it remained at a low $0.08 throughout 2016. And GPA says, it could've asked for a higher adjustment, but to avoid rate shock sought one that only covers 50% of its growing fuel costs.

General manager John Benavente said, "We were able to cut costs in other areas, we were able to get some money from the insurance proceeds that is related to extra expenses, to help alleviate some of these costs." Benavente says fuel prices have jumped from about $30 a barrel a year ago, to $55 today. If costs continue to climb, another rate hike is likely when the next LEAC adjustment period comes up in six months.

"There's so much uncertainty. We don't see it jumping all the way to $110 a barrel in the next month, but certainly we hope for the better for all of us, all the consumers," Benavente continued.

In the long run, Benavente says alternative energy such as solar, could play a big role in mitigating fossil fuel price volatility, as he added, "As renewable prices, utility scale renewable begin to decrease, and they start being at LEAC or close to LEAC, that price now becomes a good hedge."