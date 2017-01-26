Governor commutes 22nd prisoner

Governor Eddie Calvo commutes another sentence. Ignatius Jeremy Fathagaag has been serving time for criminal sexual conduct since 2012 and was scheduled to be released in three years.

With his commutation this initiates his transfer from the Department of Corrections to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation. This case marks the 22nd commutation for either voluntary removal or deportation. Of that number 18 have since been moved off island.

On average you and I pay about $119 a day to house each inmate and detainee.

Once the criminal is transferred to federal custody - they take on the expense.