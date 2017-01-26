Governor commutes 22nd prisoner - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor commutes 22nd prisoner

Posted: Updated:

Governor Eddie Calvo commutes another sentence. Ignatius Jeremy Fathagaag has been serving time for criminal sexual conduct since 2012 and was scheduled to be released in three years.

With his commutation this initiates his transfer from the Department of Corrections to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation. This case marks the 22nd commutation for either voluntary removal or deportation. Of that number 18 have since been moved off island.

On average you and I pay about $119 a day to house each inmate and detainee.

Once the criminal is transferred to federal custody - they take on the expense.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Commission on Decolonization urges UN to visit Guam

    Commission on Decolonization urges UN to visit Guam

    The Commission on Decolonization is inviting the United Nations to send a visiting mission to Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed the letter inviting the group here.  He said the commission took it upon itself to extend the invitation since the US has yet to facilitate a UN visit. 

    More >>

    The Commission on Decolonization is inviting the United Nations to send a visiting mission to Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed the letter inviting the group here.  He said the commission took it upon itself to extend the invitation since the US has yet to facilitate a UN visit. 

    More >>

  • School leadership training offers to faculty, administrators

    School leadership training offers to faculty, administrators

    The training will focus on each school's improvement plan and providing support at the school level.

    More >>

    The training will focus on each school's improvement plan and providing support at the school level.

    More >>

  • Truck crashes near 7-Day Supermarket

    Truck crashes near 7-Day Supermarket

    Guam police and Guam fire responded a rollover crash involving a red Toyota pickup truck.

    More >>

    Guam police and Guam fire responded a rollover crash involving a red Toyota pickup truck.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly