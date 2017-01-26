Realtors group works year-round to make Guam a better place to live

They're more than just realtors, as Shalyn Allen explained, "Our group is to remind people what realtors are here for. We're not only here to help you find homes, but we're also part of this community and we want to volunteer and be able to help different events, associations and groups."

Allen is the chairperson of the Guam Association of Realtors Community Affairs Committee - a group passionate about lending a hand to the less fortunate on Guam. In 2016, they participated in numerous events to help Guam's foster children, Sanctuary, Kamalen Karidat, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam.

For realtor and committee member PJ Aguon, his favorite service in 2016 was the Coastal Cleanup. Over 40 realtors partnered with the Girl Scouts and the Umatac Mayor's Office to beautify the southern coastal areas. "To see the effort of everyone come together was just amazing," he shared. "It's giving ourselves. That's the best trophy to give yourself."

For Guam Association of Realtors president Maria Miller, she was most touched by the efforts to collect food for the hungry. "It's an honor to be able to do something for community. For them to see that we're not just realtors out here to make money, but we really do care about the community. We'd like to have everyone be a homeowner of course, but we would also like to help the communities develop and to help the single parent, the orphan, the foster children," she said.

For Allen, it was an eye-opening experience when they delivered the canned goods to Sanctuary. "Taking the food there and seeing how thankful the people were, one of the people that live at Sanctuary, the baby that was there, they were watching her baby while she was at school. And I thought this is amazing," she recalled.

With a new year ahead, the GAR Community Affairs Committee is already planning a full calendar of events. According to vice chairman Vinson Calvo, they want residents to know - the American Dream can be your reality. "One of the things that we want to do this year and we tried it before but we a little more success this year is the town hall meetings, and that's getting the community involved. Anyone that's on the fringes of home ownership that just kind of need the extra push or education, we want to be able to engage them in a town hall-style," he said.

But the outreach doesn't stop there. Member Lolita Munoz says they plan to partner with the Department of Education to give high schoolers a head start on home ownership. She said, "We would like to educate, let's say seniors, who are graduating soon. We e want to give them some tips and financial advice, what it's like become a homeowner. There's a lot of things out there, they may not have the right education, they might make a mistake on their credit, which might hurt them purchasing a house later. So DOE, we're coming for you!"

If you see the committee out, you'll likely see new member Justin Brown. He says he's ready for 2017, and he's excited to get more involved not only in the community but working with his colleagues. "I was asked to get involved and I did a lot volunteer work in high school, so it's exciting to get back in the saddle and help the community again," he said.

As a recipient of this month's Good Neighbor Award, the Guam Association of Realtors Community Affairs Committee has selected Sanctuary as their beneficiary. Title Guaranty will donate $100 to the non-profit on their behalf.