How will Trump's tactics affect Guam?

It's made a buzz in national news - an order from the Donald Trump administration for a media blackout and the freezing of grants and contracts by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. While it's unclear what the impacts will be locally, Guam EPA issued a press release late this afternoon assuring the community it will remain open.

The agency receives approximately $3 million from USEPA every year.

As a precaution, administrator Walter Leon Guerrero said the agency is assessing its financial condition and suspending all expenses not relative to essential agency operations. These include travel, administrative training and hiring.

The release added that evaluative periods are not unheard of during administration transitions.