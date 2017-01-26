RFP for Sanchez repairs reissued

There's good news for students at Simon Sanchez High School, as the latest request for proposal relative to the renovation of the Yigo school and dozens others has been issued by the Department of Public Works. While plans to rebuild the school have been ongoing for several years, the process restarted after the Office of Public Accountability made several recommendations on how to improve the process.

Acting DOE superintendent Joe Sanchez said he's confident the re-issued RFP adheres to the recommendations of the OPA and is the fastest way to realize a new Simon Sanchez High school campus.