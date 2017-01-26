Opiate is growing problem on Guam

Healthcare professionals are discussing ways to battle an opiate epidemic which has become a growing problem here in Guam.

"We're seeing a lot more of the opiate epidemic, we're seeing it in the states and we're seeing it spill over in Guam," said Associate Hospital Administrator for Medical Services at the Guam Memorial Hospital Dr. Vincent Duenas. He says GMH is looking at ways to help mitigate the rising incidences of opiate use and addiction on island. "I think we need to kind of help look at this and be aggressive because it's coming, and we're already seeing it," he added.

The United States has been battling and opioid epidemic for several years. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control, between 2010 and 2015, heroin related deaths in the US more than tripled, with nearly 13,000 heroin related deaths in 2015. The issue stems from more than just the use of illegal narcotics like heroin, but also the abuse of prescription drugs such as oxycodone, codeine, morphine, and others.

"We are looking at a medically assisted opiate withdrawal program for those who come to GMH," he noted, adding, "these patients come to GMH and now we have to work with them, so we have a hospice working who is familiar with this program to see what we can do at GMH."

But while the hospital is hoping to develop a program in-house, Dr. Duenas said the problem is what happens after patients are released. He noted Guam has no practicing addiction specialist that he is aware of, and while drugs such as methodone can be used to help patients with addiction, it must be administered in a program setting.

Nevertheless GMH is taking steps to help address the issue.