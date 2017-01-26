Defense waiting on discovery for Jay Quinata case

Defense is still waiting on discovery in the case against Jay Ignacio Quinata, the former UOG employee accused of taking pictures and videos of unsuspecting girls in the shower and classroom. In court on Thursday, prosecutor Thomas Neuman stated he is still interviewing witnesses.

KUAM files show Quinata worked as a tutor for the TRIO program. He has since been terminated from his position.

A pre-trial conference is set for March 2.