Video indicates that manhole worker was never hit by car

There are more updates on the hit-and-run in Tamuning earlier this month. According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, nearby surveillance footage proves the victim was never hit by a car, but instead hit his head on the side of the manhole.

KUAM News has confirmed the video was sourced from the adjacent FHP Medical Center which runs 24-hour surveillance footage. As we reported, 62-year-old Renato Fernando died from a skull fracture while working in a manhole near the Hafa Adai Exchange.

Although the Guam Police Department asked for the public's assistance locating the suspect car, which was described as an older model gold or beige sedan, Espinola confirms the video proves the driver is innocent.

Espinola also stated there was no sign of a barricade or cones to warn drivers of ongoing work.