Video indicates that manhole worker was never hit by car - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Video indicates that manhole worker was never hit by car

Posted: Updated:

There are more updates on the hit-and-run in Tamuning earlier this month. According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, nearby surveillance footage proves the victim was never hit by a car, but instead hit his head on the side of the manhole.

KUAM News has confirmed the video was sourced from the adjacent FHP Medical Center which runs 24-hour surveillance footage. As we reported, 62-year-old Renato Fernando died from a skull fracture while working in a manhole near the Hafa Adai Exchange.

Although the Guam Police Department asked for the public's assistance locating the suspect car, which was described as an older model gold or beige sedan, Espinola confirms the video proves the driver is innocent.

Espinola also stated there was no sign of a barricade or cones to warn drivers of ongoing work.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Deputy AG Joseph B. McDonald named Guam's new Chief Prosecutor

    Deputy AG Joseph B. McDonald named Guam's new Chief Prosecutor

    Deputy AG Joseph B. McDonald named Guam's new Chief Prosecutor

    Photo Courtesy: LinkedInPhoto Courtesy: LinkedIn
    Deputy Attorney General Joseph B. McDonald will be Guam's new Chief Prosecutor. The AG's office made the official announcement just before news time. Attorney McDonald is currently in charge of the AG's White-Collar Crime Unit. He replaces Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco who retires on August 11th. Attorney McDonald received his Juris Doctorate in 1998 from Lewis & Clark Law School, clerked for the Guam Supreme Court from 1999-2000, and until his return to Guam in 2014 worked in b...More >>
    Deputy Attorney General Joseph B. McDonald will be Guam's new Chief Prosecutor. The AG's office made the official announcement just before news time. Attorney McDonald is currently in charge of the AG's White-Collar Crime Unit. He replaces Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco who retires on August 11th. Attorney McDonald received his Juris Doctorate in 1998 from Lewis & Clark Law School, clerked for the Guam Supreme Court from 1999-2000, and until his return to Guam in 2014 worked in b...More >>

  • Hansen Helicopter may have access to documents about raid

    Hansen Helicopter may have access to documents about raid

    The Hansen Helicopter company, which was raided last year by federal agents, will now have access to documents that may explain what led to the seizure of certain property including helicopters.

    More >>

    The Hansen Helicopter company, which was raided last year by federal agents, will now have access to documents that may explain what led to the seizure of certain property including helicopters.

    More >>

  • Port won't have to pay $15M+ award to YTK until Supreme Court rules

    Port won't have to pay $15M+ award to YTK until Supreme Court rules

    The Port will not have to pay out a more than $15 million award to YTK Corporation, at least until the Supreme Court rules on its last-ditch appeal. 

    More >>

    The Port will not have to pay out a more than $15 million award to YTK Corporation, at least until the Supreme Court rules on its last-ditch appeal. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly