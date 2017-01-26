Mark Charfauros may find himself in deeper trouble

It appears Guam Police Department Colonel Mark Charfauros may be in deeper trouble with the force. Although he was set to return back to work yesterday, he won't be getting his gun or badge back anytime soon.

Not one, but now two administrative investigations are ongoing into Guam Police Department Colonel Mark Charfauros.

Although he was scheduled to return to work on Wednesday after completing 20-days administrative leave, Lt. Jeff Limo tells KUAM another special investigation has been launched into Charfauros. "It was determined by the Chief of Police that another violation has been committed." Effective Wednesday, Chief JI Cruz placed Charfauros on another 20-days administrative leave pending the findings from the special investigation team.

As we reported, the first probe into Charfauros was launched following an incident in Agat on Christmas Eve. Charfauros, who was off-duty at the time, was captured on body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to loud explosions, possibly fireworks. He was placed on administrative leave shortly after and the special investigation team was tapped to look into Charfauros' conduct.

Although he was advised not to talk about the case, Charfauros interviewed with Jess Lujan on Isla63 to defend himself. He justified his conduct stating the junior officers were conducting illegal searches of the homes without probable cause. He also justified his yelling stating he suffers from Bell's Palsy which made it difficult to be understood.

Lt. Limo cannot disclose any details on what prompted the second probe into Charfauros nor can he disclose any findings to date.

"It's an administrative process we're going through. The administrative investigation is still ongoing."

Findings from the first probe, Lt. Limo confirms, will be released at the end of February. Although they have another 60-days to conduct the second investigation, he anticipates the findings to be released shortly after.

As we reported, GPD tapped on different agencies to investigate Charfauros. They identified Lt. Limo as well Lt. David Taitano from Guam Customs and Quarantine and Guam Fire Department's Art Stanley.

Charfauros is one of the force's most senior ranking officers. KUAM files show he was promoted to Colonel last October.