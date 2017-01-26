Several recognized for bravery in aiding distressed paddlers

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio and Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas honored six brave souls who put their lives in harm's way in order to assist with the rescue of distressed paddlers last week.

The chief said, "These three gentlemen put others lives ahead of theirs, utilized their waterman skills that they've developed throughout the years and went out there and tried to help a fellow citizen," with Lieutenant Governor Tenorio adding, "Those are the moments that really define your character, and the character that we see here today both the civilians and the fire men are the ones that we look up to."

San Nicolas said the successful rescue was due in part to a partnership with local surfers and the Guahan Napu organization. Firemen and civilians recognized at the ceremony included Jesse Sablan, Jason Sanchez, Darren Apiag, Vince Flores, Ken Concepcion, and Brandon Leon Guerrero.