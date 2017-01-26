Trial for Mangilao mayor will wait

Former Mangilao Mayor Nito Blas will have to wait in line. In court on Thursday, Judge Michael Bordallo advised parties he'll be occupied for coming months with the Mark Torre Jr. murder trial followed by a criminal sexual conduct trial.

As a result, a trial date can't be set for Blas who is accused of exposing himself to a female community service worker and asking if she did massages. In interviews with media, Blas maintained the massage was strictly to address a leg injury he sustained while directing traffic in the village. A return date was set for March 2.