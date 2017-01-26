DOE reviews HeadStart chair strategy

While the investigation into allegations of child abuse at Price Elementary School are ongoing, officials are working to better understand the strategies associated with a stability chair used in a large number of HeadStart classrooms.

Deputy superintendent Chris Anderson said, "This is the first time this particular chair was being introduced into the HB Price Elementary School classroom, but this chair is primarily designed to give additional supports to kids of that age who may be having difficulty with their balance and their size, so this chair is not a high chair but a chair that has more stability and it has arms that give the child a little bit more stability in the chair but again, the details of a strap was used in the chair is something ms Schroeder acknowledged."

While division administrator for Head Start Catherine Schroeder said straps constitute a strategy used to provide additional supports, Anderson said DOE is investigating the recommendation for using that type of strategy in the classroom.

Last week a parent of a 5-year old autistic child filed a child abuse complaint with DOE and the police department alleging that his son was strapped in the chair, was not allowed to use the bathroom and urinated on himself.