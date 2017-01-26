Federal grand jury hands down indictment in methamphetamine case

A federal grand jury has handed down an indictment against three people. Katlyn Scully, David Sare and Timothy Duenas are accused of conspiring, possessing and attempting to distribute up to 50 grams of meth. Scully, meanwhile, was indicted on an additional charge of possessing drugs while she was an inmate in prison. Additionally, the feds are going after property and $300,000 cash representing the street value of the drugs involved in the case. Scully, Sare and Duenas are scheduled to be arraigned on February 2nd.