Annual homeless count set for Friday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Annual homeless count set for Friday

Posted: Updated:

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count gets underway on Friday. According to the numbers from last year, there were over 1,000 people registered that didn't have a place to live.

Of that number, over 900 were unsheltered while the remaining 100 stayed in public shelters. The information gathered from the annual assessment provides important data to agencies like the HUD in order to apply for grant funding.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Deputy AG Joseph B. McDonald named Guam's new Chief Prosecutor

    Deputy AG Joseph B. McDonald named Guam's new Chief Prosecutor

    Deputy AG Joseph B. McDonald named Guam's new Chief Prosecutor

    Photo Courtesy: LinkedInPhoto Courtesy: LinkedIn
    Deputy Attorney General Joseph B. McDonald will be Guam's new Chief Prosecutor. The AG's office made the official announcement just before news time. Attorney McDonald is currently in charge of the AG's White-Collar Crime Unit. He replaces Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco who retires on August 11th. Attorney McDonald received his Juris Doctorate in 1998 from Lewis & Clark Law School, clerked for the Guam Supreme Court from 1999-2000, and until his return to Guam in 2014 worked in b...More >>
    Deputy Attorney General Joseph B. McDonald will be Guam's new Chief Prosecutor. The AG's office made the official announcement just before news time. Attorney McDonald is currently in charge of the AG's White-Collar Crime Unit. He replaces Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco who retires on August 11th. Attorney McDonald received his Juris Doctorate in 1998 from Lewis & Clark Law School, clerked for the Guam Supreme Court from 1999-2000, and until his return to Guam in 2014 worked in b...More >>

  • Hansen Helicopter may have access to documents about raid

    Hansen Helicopter may have access to documents about raid

    The Hansen Helicopter company, which was raided last year by federal agents, will now have access to documents that may explain what led to the seizure of certain property including helicopters.

    More >>

    The Hansen Helicopter company, which was raided last year by federal agents, will now have access to documents that may explain what led to the seizure of certain property including helicopters.

    More >>

  • Port won't have to pay $15M+ award to YTK until Supreme Court rules

    Port won't have to pay $15M+ award to YTK until Supreme Court rules

    The Port will not have to pay out a more than $15 million award to YTK Corporation, at least until the Supreme Court rules on its last-ditch appeal. 

    More >>

    The Port will not have to pay out a more than $15 million award to YTK Corporation, at least until the Supreme Court rules on its last-ditch appeal. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly