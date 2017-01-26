Public Health opens breastfeeding room - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Public Health opens breastfeeding room

Posted:

The Department of Public Health opened its first breastfeeding room for nursing mothers today. The event coincides with a law that protects nursing mothers to breastfeed their children in safe, clean and appropriate public areas. International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Barbara Mafnas says the goal is to promote, protect and support breastfeeding on Guam.

"And one of the ways to promote is to make sure everyone is aware and that we do know about the risks and benefits of breastfeeding and of course we know the benefits far outweigh any risks and to support it is to have events like this where moms know they can have a safe place where they can come to but also we have the law that protects the moms so we have the Nana Yan Patgan Act that says moms can breastfeed openly wherever they feel the need to breastfeed. And again, by normalizing it and letting moms breastfeed wherever they want to but this creates a safe haven in case they don't want to sit in a lobby in front of people," she said.

The breastfeeding room is located on the first floor of Public Health's Mangilao facility.

       
