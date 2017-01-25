Juror list being whittled-down in Torre trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Juror list being whittled-down in Torre trial

Posted: Updated:

Jury selection continued today in the Mark Torre, Jr. murder trial. Parties continue to work through hundreds of potential jurors in an effort to finalize the selection before trial starts at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Torre is scheduled to be examined by the government's expert witness, Honolulu-based clinical psychologist Dr. Dennis Donovan tomorrow relative to the defense's claim of post traumatic stress disorder and an alcohol-induced blackout.

