Counselors being used to curb substance abuse on campus

In an effort to address the issue of underage drinking and substance abuse, the Guam Department of Education is taking proactive measures through a team of school counselors. Deputy superintendent Chris Anderson said, "Nadine Cepeda's got roughly about six counselors who are working with her as a clinical team to go out to schools, where we've seen data that there high incidence of students coming to school intoxicated, or they're coming to school in possession or use of alcohol, or even contraband or drugs."

He said the team is one method the department is using to implement a research-based curriculum as well as address drug and alcohol issues with limited resources.

