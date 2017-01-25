First female Guardsman promoted to CSM continues to make history

She continues to make strides in the service and today island leaders presented a legislative resolution to Command Sergeant Major Agnes Quintanilla Diaz for her dedication to Guam and the nation. Diaz made history as the first female Guam Guard soldier to be promoted to the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

She also is the first female to successfully complete the In-Resident U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy last year. She is a 2015 Class 65 graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss in Texas and the first guardswoman to attend the 203rd Regional Training Institute.

Diaz has a long military career that started over three decades ago.