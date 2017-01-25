Road repairs bid for Hamburger Road finally out

The bid for the long-awaited improvements and resurfacing of Hamburger Road in Harmon officially went out today. Department of Public Works notes a pre-bid conference is set for February 2 with the actual bid opening set for February 23.

The Hamburger Road project is estimated at half a million dollars and should take 90 days to complete once the project is awarded.

This project is just one of several road projects already in the process for the new year. DPW recently announced a notice of intent to award the contractor for work alone Macheche Avenue and Chalan Balako.