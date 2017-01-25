Active tuberculosis case noted at Agueda Johnston Middle School

If you have a child attending Agueda Johnston Middle School, you should be aware that Public Health is working with the Department of Education to identify all those who may have had close contact with an active case of Tuberculosis there. All those that are identified as contacts will be notified by letter and provided information regarding the date of the TB screening.

Free skin tests will be offered on January 31 through February 1 at the campus. All employee and student contacts who do not get the required screening will not be allowed to return to school.

Persons exhibiting symptoms of the disease such as a bad cough that lasts longer than two weeks, coughing up bloody sputum, weakness or fatigue, chills, weight loss, no appetite, fever and night sweats should contact their physician.