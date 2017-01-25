Surveillance video tells different story about fatal hit-and-run accident

There are new developments in the fatal hit-and-run in Tamuning earlier this month. Surveillance footage tells an entirely different story of how events unfolded.

The man who was killed while doing work in a manhole near the Hafa Adai Exchange earlier this month wasn't hit by a car after all. Although police appealed to the public for assistance locating the suspect car - believed to be a gold or beige older model sedan - the island's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola tells KUAM he reviewed surveillance footage earlier today that tells a different story of how events unfolded.

Dr. Espinola conducted the autopsy earlier this month and concluded 62-year-old Renato Fernando died from a skull fracture. He believes the victim's head hit the side of the manhole resulting in the deadly injury. Supporting his theory are cuts to the right side of the victim's head. On Wednesday, police shared video with the medical examiner which helped him conclude the suspect car was simply a passerby and did not go over the manhole.

"I think the driver is innocent. The only issue is the driver didn't report what he saw," he said.

KUAM couldn't confirm where the surveillance footage was sourced from. The Nayon Restaurant, which is the closest establishment to the scene, confirms they don't have any cameras around their business. KUAM also contacted DCI who are the property managers of Hafa Adai Exchange. They confirmed they don't have cameras either.

Although the victim was performing work inside the manhole, Dr. Espinola confirms the video didn't show any barricade or cones around the area at the time of alleged hit-and-run to signal passerbys of ongoing work.

KUAM contacted the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration office on Guam, but was forwarded to the Honolulu office. No return call was made as of newstime. As previously reported, Fernando was employed by Inland Builders Corporation.

The medical examiner maintains the manner of death was an accident.

Police also tell KUAM they have no updates on the ongoing investigation.