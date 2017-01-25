Senators meet with school officials about riots, student intoxication

Legislators met with education officials after reports of rioting and student intoxication made headlines last week. Senators Wil Castro and Joe San Agustin met with school officials after two incidents at local middle schools led to shelter-in-place procedures last Friday. The first was a riot that took place at Benavente Middle School, involving sixteen students, the other took place here at FB Leon Guerrero Middle School where five students jumped the gate behind the school into the jungle area and returned several hours later.

FBLG Principal Robert Martinez said, "There were four students who tried to jump back in and when they came in they had with them pipes and rocks...they attempted to hurt the staff with them, and at that point the school went on shelter-in-place." He added that the students who attempted to reenter the campus were intoxicated and belligerent.

Of the five students who left that morning, one never returned, and was subsequently found unconscious, smelling of alcohol, at a nearby bus stop. The student was later transferred to the Guam Memorial Hospital, while the others were transported to the Yigo precinct.

Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada said, "How were these kids able to walk out? And come right back in? and nobody was in the surrounding area, in the parameters of the school how did that happen?" Martinez said, "Remember, Mr. Ada, the logistics of the school - it's pretty large - so with only three school aids, sometimes they do cover class."

With over 1,100 students, FBLG only has four aides on duty, one of whom is on leave. Martinez said the school is supposed to have eleven. "I have been requesting for more school aids since I've been here because I just started with four, I have been placing that in my budget request since I've been here 1708 I know that this is a systemic issue, not only special to FBLG but it's a district issue," said Martinez.

Meanwhile Martinez said the issue of students leaving campus to skip school and hide in the jungle has been an ongoing issue. Senator Joe San Agustin said, "If it's Chamorro Land Trust property, then we need to ask them, there has to be a buffer for the schools, and just clear it and until they give the property away then so be it, but until then clear it so there's a buffer for the school so when somebody jumps the fence or somebody is trying to come over, you can see it from a distance. We need to put some measures in and not just wait for another event to happen."

While the school does its best to handle, and prevent these situations with the resources it has, Martinez is asking for greater support not only from the legislature, but from parents. "In the elementary – no problem with parental involvement – somehow in the middle school to high school, they decrease," he said.